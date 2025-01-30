Brazilian legend Romario admits to being better than many Ballon d’Or winners, including Cristiano Ronaldo—but what about Messi?

Brazilian soccer legend and former FC Barcelona star Romario is marking three decades since winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 1994. In a candid social media Q&A session, the iconic striker compared himself to other winners, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. Despite acknowledging Messi’s greatness, Romário did not shy away from asserting his dominance over many other football legends.

During the session shared by ge.globo on Instagram, Romario made bold declarations when asked to choose between himself and other Ballon d’Or winners: “Romário or George Weah: Romário. Romário or Ronaldo: tie. Romário or Zidane: Romário. Romário or Rivaldo: Romário. Romário or Figo: Romário. Romário or Ronaldinho: Romário. Romário or Cannavaro: Romário. Romário or Kaká: Romário. Romário or Cristiano Ronaldo: Romário. Romário or Lionel Messi: tie. Romário or Modric: Romário. Romário or Lewandowski: Romário. Romário or Rodri: Romário.”

The Brazilian emphasized the significance of the Ballon d’Or, calling it “the most important award a player can win.” He fondly recalled his victory in 1994, when he edged out Hristo Stoichkov and Roberto Baggio for the title after a stellar year that included a FIFA World Cup win with Brazil.

Romário’s legacy: A soccer Icon

Romario remains one of the greatest legends in Brazilian soccer history. Born in 1966, the striker was celebrated for his lethal finishing, tight-space dribbling, and remarkable composure in front of goal. His crowning achievement came in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where he scored five goals and played a crucial role in leading Brazil to its first World Cup title in 24 years. His dazzling performances earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and later the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

At the club level, Romario shined for top teams like PSV Eindhoven, FC Barcelona, Flamengo, and Vasco da Gama. His most memorable European spell came at Barcelona under Johan Cruyff, where he netted 30 goals in 33 LaLiga matches during the 1993-94 season, leading the team to a league title. One of his iconic moments was a hat-trick in Barcelona’s famous 5-0 demolition of Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. Across his career, Romário claimed to have scored over 1,000 career goals—a rare feat that cements his place among soccer’s elite scorers.

How does Romário compare to modern legends?

Comparing Romario to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is challenging due to differences in eras and playing styles. While Ronaldo and Messi have dominated modern soccer through physicality, longevity, and consistency, Romário relied on an instinctive goal-scoring ability, superb technique, and supreme confidence to become one of the deadliest strikers in history.

Although Romario did not have the same extended European tenure as Ronaldo or Messi, his pivotal role in Brazil’s 1994 World Cup victory and his clinical finishing earned him a revered status in football history. For many, he remains the quintessential No. 9—arguably the most clinical forward of his generation.