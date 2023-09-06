In a strange and incomprehensible incident atPeñarol’s home stadium El Campeón Del Siglo, an Onlyfans model was allowed to enter the stadium, change her clothing, and take raunchy pictures all over the pitch. The pictures were uploaded to her Instagram account and the reaction has been mixed by Peñarol fans.

The model in question is Renata Melão, a 36-year-old social media influencer and Onlyfans model born in Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil. According to Montevideo Portal, Melão was invited to the stadium by the current group of directors and executives of Peñarol, one of Uruguay’s and South American soccer’s most historic clubs.

When the pictures were made public, rival directors, who will challenge current club president Ignacio Ruglio’s presidency in November when the club holds elections, were “disgusted” and “applaud” by the indecent.

Brazilian model poses all over Peñarol stadium

Renata Melão was allowed to take pictures next to the team bench, the press conference hall, in a VIP section, and sitting on top of the club’s crest near the sideline.

Melão has stated that she is a big fan of Peñarol’s young striker Matías Arezo, and that was good enough for Ruglio and the governing body of the club to allow her to take pictures all throughout the stadium.

Many observers and fans were not too pleased at the subjective nature of the pictures, female supporters posted on Twitter stating “how does this even help Peñarol? Marketing? Please!”

Melão is in Uruguay promoting her ebook Mujer Melón, which has several erotic stories, and on social media she has over 2 million Instagram followers. Melão is no stranger to controversy and soccer, she posed completely naked in Colombia in front of Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín.

A decade ago, arch-rival Nacional went through a similar situation when Uruguayan model Patricia Fierro posed in Nacional’s home ground El Gran Parque Central for a sensual calendar. The club directors who won the elections scrapped the calendar completely, thousands of copies made it to print, as they felt it did not coincide with the values of the club.

After some time, the calendar was sold at only one location, not even an official club store, with the condition that the profits were to go to the renovations of Nacional’s stadium at the time.