Endrick of Palmeiras is quickly becoming a household name in world soccer as the 15-year-old is being scouted by various teams across the world, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For Endrick it has been a quick rise; the 15-year-old striker has been compared to Vinicius Júnior, Ronaldo, and Romario. Endrick plays his club ball for Palmeiras and will most likely see first team action this season considering his raw potential.

Nonetheless at a youth tournament in his native Brazil he caught the eye of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool among other top clubs. Keeping a cool head has been key for the 15-year-old despite all the comparisons and interest.

In an interview with Marca the young striker was asked what he thought about the growing interest of both of the Spanish giants, Endrick showed his delight with one and was gracious with another.

Endrick on Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

On Real Madrid the young striker stated: "It is a club that I have great affection for… I have great affection for Real thanks to Cristiano, although I have also looked at their history and they are a very good team. It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me and following my games. I thank God very much, but I have to do more. I still have a long way to go."

It was stated by Marca that Endrick was visibly happy to be asked about Real Madrid and the Spanish outlet stated that Endrick wants Real Madrid to win the league this season.

On Barcelona: "They are a very good team as well… Spectacular, with incredible players, some of whom have already played there like [Lionel] Messi, Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta. It's good that one of the best in the world follow me as a player and a person. I thank God very much."