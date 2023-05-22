It has been a long soap opera of will they or won’t they, but finally an Italian court of appeals have ruled that Juventus will be deducted 10 points in the current Serie A season for their involvement in the ‘capital gains case’.

The court exonerated Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, and Enrico Vellano from all charges brought against them during the original trial.

For Juventus it now places them 7th and outside of European competition, the verdict is a brutal blow for Juventus after their lack of financial transparency.

Court ruling on Juventus case

“The Federal Court of Appeals hereby absolves Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, and Enrico Vellano from the alleged offenses and imposes a ten-point deduction on F.C. Juventus S.p.A. in the standings, to be applied for the current sports season” was the official ruling of the court.

For Juventus this ruling will put a hamper on many things going forward, the team has two more games in Serie A to try to land in a Europa League place, now that Champions League is out of the question.