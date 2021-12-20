Brentford take on Chelsea at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-22 EFL Cup Quarterfinals

Brentford and Chelsea meet in the 2021-22 EFL Cup Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex. The local team have a perfect record at home, winning games with a wide margin. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada.

Brentford went far in the cup, but now the team has a big game up front against one of the season's big favorites. In the second round the team crushed FG Rovers 3-1 and in the third round of the EFL Cup, Brentford won 7-0 against Oldham Athletic. To play in the quarterfinals the team also won in the fourth round against Stoke City 2-1 on the road.

Chelsea played in the third and fourth rounds as they received a direct bye to those rounds for being the defending champions of the Premier League title. But Chelsea suffered to win against Aston Villa in the third round, the team won but on shootout penalties, and the same happened in the fourth round against Southampton after drawing the game 1-1.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Date

Brentford and Chelsea play for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, December 22 at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex. Big favorites Chelsea have suffered to win in the cup, but the local team have a near perfect record averaging 2.5+ goals per game in the tournament.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Brentford vs Chelsea at the 2021-22 EFL Cup Quarterfinals

This game for the 2021-22 EFL Cup, Brentford and Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex on Wednesday, December 22, will be broadcast in the US and Canada exclusively by ESPN+, ESPN App

