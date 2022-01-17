Brentford take on Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-22 Premier League

Brentford and Manchester United meet in the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex. The home team wants to break the losing streak but the visitors have a positive record against them. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada.

This is a pending Matchweek 17 game that was suspended due to coronavirus, but Brentford haven't won a game since Matchweek 21 against Aston Villa 2-1 at home. The two recent games for Brentford in the Premier League have been defeats against Southampton and Liverpool.

Manchester United have a positive record in the league at 9-5-6 and the most recent game for them was a draw against Aston Villa 2-2 on the road. Even the record under new head coach Rangnick is positive.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date

Brentford and Manchester United play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Wednesday, January 19 at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex. The visitors want to win this game to climb a little higher in the standings, but the home team knows how to win at home.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Brentford vs Manchester United at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex on Wednesday, January 19, will be broadcast in the US and Canada exclusively by ESPN+

