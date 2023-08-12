Tottenham will visit Brentford this Sunday, August 13 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Premier League season is kicking off, and fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness their beloved teams in action, as this league is widely regarded as one of the finest in global soccer. Among the contenders projected to contend vigorously in the 2023/2024 campaign is undoubtedly Tottenham.
The Hotspurs consistently command attention, and this year, they aim to surpass their performance in the 2022/2023 season, during which they fell short of qualifying for an international cup. Their opponents in the opening match will be Brentford, a team that has made substantial progress since joining the Premier League. They are determined to achieve the remarkable feat of securing a place in an international tournament—a goal they came tantalizingly close to achieving last season.
Brentford vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (August 14)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Brentford vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.