Brentford vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will visit Brentford this Sunday, August 13 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Brentford vs Tottenham online free in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League season is kicking off, and fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness their beloved teams in action, as this league is widely regarded as one of the finest in global soccer. Among the contenders projected to contend vigorously in the 2023/2024 campaign is undoubtedly Tottenham.

The Hotspurs consistently command attention, and this year, they aim to surpass their performance in the 2022/2023 season, during which they fell short of qualifying for an international cup. Their opponents in the opening match will be Brentford, a team that has made substantial progress since joining the Premier League. They are determined to achieve the remarkable feat of securing a place in an international tournament—a goal they came tantalizingly close to achieving last season.

Brentford vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (August 14)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Brentford vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.