Playing the best soccer of his career the 23-year-old was taken off of Juventus UEFA Champions League RD of 16 match when Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan delivered a heavy challenge on McKennie.

Brutal blow for USMNT and Juventus as Weston McKennie may be out 8-12 weeks: Who can step in to take his place?

8-12 weeks is the estimated time it will take to see Weston McKennie back on the field for Juventus. The USMNT midfielder has without question been one of the best players for Juventus this season but when Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan came in hard on the American midfielder fans and pundits feared the worst and it looks that way as sources have confirmed to ESPN that the foot injury may see McKennie out for up to three months.

Basically, the American will miss the remainder of the Serie A season and the USMNT’s crucial three qualifying matches against Mexico (away) on March 24, Panama (home) three days later, and Costa Rica (away) on March 30.

With McKennie out both the USMNT and Juventus need to find an adequate replacement, who could step in to fill McKennie’s shoes? Find out what Massimiliano Allegri and Gregg Berhalter have at their disposal.

Who steps in for Weston McKennie at Juventus and USMNT?

At Juventus there is quality, Arthur will most likely come in to take the box-to-box American’s place. But the pace and intensity of McKennie will be hard to replace. McKennie has been one of Juventus most active players this season. His drive will be missed greatly.

For the USMNT it’s another matter completely, the USMNT doesn’t have a player that even comes close to McKennie’s talent and charisma. Kellyn Acosta is more of a “get the job done” player, not even close to the explosiveness of McKennie. A long shot would be Johnny Cardoso who is finally seeing action at Inter of Porto Alegre in Brazil but really down the pecking order for the USMNT. Tyler Adams if healthy could pull the strings in the middle but almost certainly will team with Acosta.