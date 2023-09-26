Cagliari vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Cagliari and Milan will face each other this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Cagliari vs Milan online in the US on Paramount]

After a challenging week, which saw them suffer a 5-1 defeat to Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina” and a lackluster draw against Newcastle in the Champions League, AC Milan managed to bounce back with a 1-0 victory at home against Hellas Verona.

This win allows them to remain in close contention for the top spot in the league, and they are determined to put the recent poor results behind them and focus on the battle for leadership. Their upcoming opponents are Cagliari, a team currently striving for a different objective. With just 2 points, they find themselves in the relegation zone and are in desperate need of points to escape from this uncomfortable position.

Cagliari vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 28)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Cagliari vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Paramount+