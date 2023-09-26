Cagliari and Milan will face each other this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After a challenging week, which saw them suffer a 5-1 defeat to Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina” and a lackluster draw against Newcastle in the Champions League, AC Milan managed to bounce back with a 1-0 victory at home against Hellas Verona.
This win allows them to remain in close contention for the top spot in the league, and they are determined to put the recent poor results behind them and focus on the battle for leadership. Their upcoming opponents are Cagliari, a team currently striving for a different objective. With just 2 points, they find themselves in the relegation zone and are in desperate need of points to escape from this uncomfortable position.
Cagliari vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 28)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 28)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 28)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Cagliari vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Paramount+