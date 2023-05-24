Canada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship

Canada U-20 and Jamaica U-20 meet in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. The Canadian girls were lethal during the qualifying rounds. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Canada have a perfect record in 2023, they won four games during the qualification games, the biggest victory was against Martinique 15-0 on the road.

Jamaica have enough experience playing in a CONCACAF U-20 Championship but they have never won the tournament although their best place was in 2006 (4th).

When will Canada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20 be played?

Canada U-20 and Jamaica U-20 play for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship on Wednesday, May 24 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. The Canadians are big favorites to win this game by 5 goals or more.

Canada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Canada U-20 vs Jamaica U-20 in the US

This game for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship, Canada U-20 and Jamaica U-20 at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Wednesday, May 24, will be broadcast in the US by ViX, CONCACAF App, Youtube (Geo Restrictions), Facebook (Geo Restrictions).