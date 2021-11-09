Canada and Costa Rica will meet at the Commonwealth Stadium in a match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this game in the US.

Canada and Costa Rica will face each other at the Commonwealth Stadium for the 7th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV channel and location.

The Canadian side is in third place in the standings with 10 points, one behind second-placed USA and four from tournament leaders Mexico. Costa Rica, who will be without their star and goalkeeper Keylor Navas due to an injury. are in fifth place with 6 points.

The last time this two national teams clashed was on July 25 for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals. Canada won 2-0 that match with goals scored by Junior Hoilett and Stephen Eustaquio.

Canada vs Costa Rica: Date

Canada and Costa Rica will meet on Friday, November 12, at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton for the Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Canada vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9.05 PM

CT: 8.05 PM

MT: 7.05 PM

PT: 6.05 PM

Canada vs Costa Rica: TV Channel to watch in the US

The match between Canada and Costa Rica to be played on Friday, November 12 at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton for the seventh round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.