Canada and Jamaica will face each other this Sunday, March 27 in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

Canada missed a very good opportunity to return to the World Cups when they lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in their Matchday 12 game. A hard blow for a team that until that game was undefeated with 7 wins and 4 draws. In spite of everything, they continue as leaders of the octagonal and in this Matchday they could secure their classification.

In the case of Jamaica, it is known that they are out of the fight for the first four places, which means they will not be in Qatar 2022. However, this could be a very interesting game for the “Reggae Boyz” to think about how It will be the team in the future for the commitments that will come after 2022.

Canada vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount +

Canada vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Canada vs Jamaica: Storylines

The statistics between these two rivals are fairly even, with a slight dominance by Canada, who in a total of 20 games have won 9, while Jamaica has won 6. There were also 5 draws. The last game between these rivals was on 11 October 2021, and it was a 0-0 draw on that occasion.

How to watch or live stream Canada vs Jamaica in the US

The game that Canada will play against Jamaica for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW.

Canada vs Jamaica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Canada are the favorite with 1.36 odds, while Jamaica have 8.50. A draw would finish in a 4.75 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Canada 1.36 Tie 4.75 Jamaica 8.50

*Odds via BetMGM