Luis de la Fuente calls Spain ‘victims’ of brawl vs Argentina after World Cup final

Following a chaotic post-match brawl between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final, Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente defended his team, insisting his players were the ultimate victims of the altercation.

Even though more than a month has passed since the 2026 World Cup final, the post-match brawl between Argentina and Spain continues to generate headlines, and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on the fallout.

“That image cannot be projected in front of more than two billion people,” de la Fuente told Radio Nacional de Espana. “But the most important thing is that our players were the victims; no one had anything to do with any of those confrontations. They were victims and, truly, the ones who suffered through all those situations.“

Coming shortly after FIFA handed down lengthy suspensions to several of Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammates, de la Fuente’s scathing remarks only add fuel to the fire. What began on the pitch has now evolved into an intense international feud that promises to linger well into the lead-up to the 2030 World Cup.

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In addition to de la Fuente, Spain midfielder Dani Olmo also voiced his frustration over the altercation involving Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Yet despite the sharp public exchanges, statements from both camps suggest the melee was largely driven by the heat of the moment.

🗣️Luis de la Fuente: "Nuestros jugadores fueron las víctimas. Nadie tuvo nada que ver en ninguno de esos enfrentamientos"



🇪🇸El entrenador de España defendió a sus dirigidos tras las sanciones de FIFA por los incidentes posteriores a la final del Mundial.



📼RNE pic.twitter.com/0FEilf53mG — Filo.news (@filonewsOK) August 25, 2026

De la Fuente praised his players’ restraint

In an interview following Spain’s victory over Argentina in the final, de la Fuente addressed the chaos on the pitch by commending his squad for showing restraint and refusing to be drawn further into the fracas.

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Spanish midfielder Gavi, who was at the center of a tense exchange with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, also addressed the incident, expressing frustration over the referee’s failure to issue a red card during the match before tensions ultimately boiled over.

Will Argentina and Spain meet again?

Anticipation is building over whether Argentina and Spain can reschedule the Finalissima, which was originally postponed in March 2026 due to regional conflicts in the Middle East. With the World Cup dramatic finish adding a new layer of animosity, supporters on both sides are eager to see the match put back on the calendar.

Following the chaos of their World Cup final clash, the highly anticipated rematch could potentially take place during an upcoming FIFA international window. November remains the most logical target, as both nations turn their focus toward preparations for their respective 2028 continental tournaments, Euro 2028 and the 2028 Copa America.