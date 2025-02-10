Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made their presence felt at Super Bowl LIX, and not just because the Argentine star attended the game at the Caesars Superdome. The team also seized the moment to collaborate on a new ad with Adidas, Royal Caribbean, MLS, and Apple TV, offering a sneak peek at their new home kit, which they announced officially on Monday.

The home kit features black accents with light and easy pink shades in the form of stripes. It’s called “Euforia,” and, according to a statement from the club, the design “captures the excitement and anticipation of what is next for Inter Miami CF.” The jersey will be used for their 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Miami are preparing for what could be a historic season as they make their Club World Cup debut this summer, competing in a group with FC Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly under FIFA’s new format. Meanwhile, their future home, Miami Freedom Park, is set to open in 2026.

MLS teams typically release one new kit per year, alternating between primary and secondary designs, and keep them for two seasons. However, Inter Miami introduced a new primary kit in 2024, unveiled a secondary kit in December, and was one of five MLS teams to receive an Archive Collection third kit during the 2024 season.

Lionel Messi wears new Inter Miami’s home kit (Adidas/Inter Miami)

Miami will debut their new primary kit in their 2025 MLS home opener against New York City FC on Saturday, February 22, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. However, Javier Mascherano’s team has embarked on a preseason tour, playing against Club América, Universitario (Peru), Sporting San Miguelito, and Olimpia. The team has improved over time, finishing their last match with a 5-0 win.

Where to buy the new Miami’s kit?

Starting Feb. 12, fans can buy the Euforia Jersey in person at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium or the Club’s store at Miami International Airport (Terminal D, between Gates 27 and 28). It will also be available on Royal Caribbean ships, select Adidas stores, and MLSstore.com. The jersey will be available worldwide starting Feb. 14.

What’s Miami’s next match?

Miami’s last preseason match will be against Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be Inter Miami’s first visit to Tampa since the Club’s inaugural year in 2020.

