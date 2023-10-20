Carlo Ancelotti is firing up El Clasico. The coach of Real Madrid had a huge answer to the controversial words of FC Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, who claimed that there is a “sociological Madridismo” among the centers of power in the capital of Spain.

Laporta believes that there is an orchestrated campaign to destabilize Barcelona and that the famous Negreira Case is being exploited by that sociological Madridismo which holds significant influence in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti won’t allow those attacks against his club. “I’ve heard it. We shouldn’t divert our attention. There’s a very serious matter under investigation by the justice system (Negreira Case) and we should let it do its job. Let it decide what needs to be done.”

Furthermore, the legendary Italian coach thinks Laporta is just making another effort to avoid the pressure at Barcelona. “The words are a way to deflect the issue, which is not good from a legal standpoint.”

What did Joan Laporta say about Real Madrid?

A few days ago, Joan Laporta admitted that he expected to end up being investigated as part of the Negreira Case. In fact, the president of FC Barcelona blamed Real Madrid for the accusations.

“There’s an an orchestrated campaign to destabilize Barça, taking advantage of the ‘Negreira case’ by a sociological Madridismo that wields significant influence in the centers of power in the capital.”

Madridismo is a term which mainly refers to the support and passion of fans for Real Madrid, one of the most popular clubs in the world. However, Laporta took it to another level by adding the sociological aspect.

Xavi also believes there’s ‘sociological Madridismo’

This Friday, Barcelona’s coach, Xavi, stated that the judge’s decision to indict Joan Laporta in the Negreira Case is also a direct consequence of the famous “sociological Madridismo.”

Xavi fully supported the words of Laporta, after a judge concluded that the payments to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, made between 2008 and 2010 during his previous term have not expired because they constitute a continuous bribery offense.

When asked if the judge’s decision to investigate Joan Laporta is related to sociological Madridismo, Barcelona’s coach had a short but overwhelming answer: “Yes.”

When will El Clasico be played in the 2023-2024 season?

The first match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, October 28 at Olympic Stadium of Montjuic. The second game for El Clasico has April 21 of 2024 as probable date at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.