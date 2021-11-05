Celta de Vigo and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Estadio de Balaidos in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Celta de Vigo will clash with Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 117th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 64 occasions so far; Celta de Vigo have grabbed a triumph just 24 times to this day, and a great number of 28 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 16, 2021, when the Sky Blues surprised the Blaugrana with a late 2-1 win away in Barcelona in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 11:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Storylines

Celta de Vigo have been off to a bad start to the La Liga season. In their last five fixtures, they have grabbed only one win, while drawing once, and losing three times (DLWLL). Meanwhile, Barcelona have been on a disappointing run, as they have been also won only once in the first five matches. In addition, they have managed three losses and one draw (WDDWD).

The Catalans currently sit in ninth place in La Liga with 16 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, the team from Vigo are placed way below them, in 15th place on the La Liga table with 11 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 10, 1939, when the Catalan outfit narrowly won with a final result of 2-1 away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +110 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Celta de Vigo have a +230 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 13, while a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Celta de Vigo +230 Tie +260 Barcelona +110

* Odds by FanDuel