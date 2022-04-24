Cerro Porteño will play against Peñarol for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores

The Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño will face the Uruguayan side Peñarol at Estadio General Pablo Rojas for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Cerro Porteño have an unbeaten record in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. They have recorded 1 win and 1 draw in their first 2 games.Their last game as hosts against Argentinian side Colon ended in a 3-1 win. As hosts they have recorded 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 games in Copa Libertadores.

On the other hand, Peñarol have returned to play in Copa Libertadores after 2 years of abscence. In their first two games of this year's international tournament, the Manyas have 1 win and 1 loss. In their 5 last games as visitors in Copa Libertadores, Peñarol haven't won. They have conceded 11 goals and scored 4 times.

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Date

Cerro Porteño will face Peñarol on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asuncion, Paraguay for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G.

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Cerro Porteño and Peñarol for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group G will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.