CF Montreal and Cruz Azul meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Stade Olympique in Montréal. The perfect opportunity at home to crush the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

CF Montreal was the only MLS team that did not win their first leg game in the quarterfinals, all other teams did win their games against Mexican teams. But at least CF Montreal's defense knew how to contain Cruz Azul's offensive attack and allowed only one goal.

Cruz Azul are one of Liga MX's few hopes of advancing to the next round of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. The other Mexican teams in the quarterfinals were humiliated in their home fields. But Cruz Azul won 1-0 and that was enough to travel to Canada with a slight advantage.

CF Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Date

CF Montreal and Cruz Azul play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16 at Stade Olympique in Montréal. The home team's offense must attack from the first minute of the game, mercilessly against the visitors, but the Mexicans have more experience than the Canadians in the tournament.

CF Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch CF Montreal vs Cruz Azul at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, CF Montreal and Cruz Azul at the Stade Olympique in Montréal on Wednesday, March 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

