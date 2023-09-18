Champions League: Why is Thomas Tuchel not in the Bayern dugout vs Man Utd?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway this week. The first matchday will bring us a must-watch game in Group A, with Bayern Munich hosting Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM (ET).

The Bundesliga giants return to the European competition aiming to get back to glory days, having failed to lift the trophy since the 2019-20 campaign. Will the Bavarians start their campaign with a home victory?

On the other hand, the Red Devils travel to Germany with many absentees due to injury. On top of that, they lost their last two games. But Thomas Tuchel won’t be in the home dugout, so that could be an advantage for the visitors.

The reason Thomas Tuchel is not on the touchline in Bayern-Man Utd

Thomas Tuchel won’t be on the touchline when Bayern Munich host Manchester United because he has to serve a one-match ban. Last season, the German coach was sent off in the return leg of the quarterfinals against Manchester City.

With his side losing 1-4 on aggregate, the 50-year-old got mad at referee Clement Turpin after Aymeric Laporte tackled Kingsley Coman at the 85th minute and had to watch the rest of the game from the stands. Bayern got eliminated that night, so this will be the first game for Tuchel to serve his suspension.

How many times has Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League?

Thomas Tuchel has one UEFA Champions League title as manager, having led Chelsea to the ultimate glory in the 2020-21 season.