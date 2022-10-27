The 26-year-old forward is a rumored target of Charlotte FC, pundits in Argentina are now stating a move could happen given the tense situation between player and supporters.

Only one week ago Enzo Copetti was a hero to Racing fans, one of the best players of the tournament and at times carrying the team on his back to their eventual second place finish in the league.

All that changed last Sunday when the forward missed a critical penalty against River Plate that gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title. Copetti had scored 11 goals in 25 matches for an admirable finish for Racing. Copetti also made the cardinal mistake of stating Racing would be champions.

After the match fans had approached Copetti and recriminated him for the missed spot kick. Later banners were put up near the stadium and near the practice facilities stating Copetti was at fault for the championship lost. Copetti took to Instagram and uploaded a story stating, “You do a thousand things right and no one says anything, I do one thing wrong and am the worst person in the world.”

Enzo Copetti to Charlotte FC?

The backlash of that story was a banner placed at the Racing practice on Thursday morning claiming Copetti was “a big mouth” and not “taking responsibility”. On social media fans have threaten Copetti with physical harm. Amid the tense situation Racing pundits have stated that the club may entertain selling Copetti to not continue the harsh treatment of the player.

It was reported in early October by TyC Sports that Charlotte FC had made a request to Racing to value the player for a potential offer. Racing president Víctor Blanco stated that until the season was over the club would not review any offers.

Given the situation, the player is rumored to be valued between $7- 10 million. A sort of MLS swap might take place since it was reported that former Racing and current New England Revolution striker Gustavo Bou is on a short list of possible reinforcements for Racing next season. The Revolution would be willing to listen to offers for Bou.