Charlotte FC andAtlanta United will face each other at Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina, for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Atlanta United got off to a good start in the championship. They have won three of five matches and are currently positioned third with 10 points, three points behind Philadelphia Union, who are in first place of the Eastern Conference. The team led by Gonzalo Pine comes from defeating DC United 1-0, with a goal scored by the Argentine Marcelino Moreno, who was named to the MLS Team of the Week.

On the other hand, Charlotte did not start the tournament in a good way. They have played six games and only won two. They will play again after losing 0-2 against Philadelphia Union. After the match, coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez said: “We kept fighting, we kept fighting. We tried and kept trying. With both goals we were unfortunate. The first came from a bit of disorganization and then the 2nd one I made a decision which I believe produced fruits in this match. The important thing though is that despite this team being so young and new, we were able to compete with this caliber of the team until the very end. It’s really good training for us to keep improving, to keep learning, to keep competing, and learn”.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: Date

Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will face each other at Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina on Sunday, April 10, for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The last time they played against each other was on March 13, on that occasion The Five Stripes won 2-1.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10: 30 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United

The game to be played between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: ABC.