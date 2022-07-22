Raheem Sterling may have just walked into the Chelsea dressing room, but he just destroyed his coach Thomas Tuchel at table tennis.

If Raheem Sterling doesn’t start the first few games of the Premier League season, we know why… He wiped the floor with Thomas Tuchel playing table tennis. Sterling had warned his coach that he was “unbeatable” in the game and proved it.

In a video uploaded on social media by Chelsea the club’s new mega signing was going back and forth with his new coach until it was game set match in Sterling’s favor.

The players watching yelled in disbelief as Sterling crushed his new boss. Tuchel began to yell upon defeat “not against Raheem!”

Video of Raheem Sterling beating Thomas Tuchel in table tennis

The 27-year-old has played for three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, and now Chelsea. While getting used to his new teammates it has been reported that Sterling has become “the king of table tennis” during their preseason tour in the United States.

Sterling stated “I’d say my go-to hobby outside of football has to be ping pong. Get to somewhere there’s a table and play for hours.”

Well Thomas Tuchel learned that firsthand when his star new player defeated him with ease on the ping pong table.