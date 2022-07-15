One of the most interesting matches for the weekend will be the one between Chelsea and Club America. The clubs from the Premier League and Liga MX, respectively, will face each other for a friendly game for the 2022 FC Series, so here are the probable lineups from each side.

The European teams are preparing their upcoming season with some friendly matches that will present some new faces on their side. Now in the US, Chelsea, from the English Premier League, will have a duel against Club America from Liga MX and both clubs will show their best lineup to defeat thier rival.

Chelsea has not visited American soil since the COVI-19 pandemic started. Now, the 2020-21 Champions League winners are trying to get the best tests possibles to prepare what is going to be an interesting Premier League season. With Qatar 2022 in the middle, the Blues will try all their weapons to use those who will not be called to the next FIFA World Cup.

As for Club America, the Mexican team will have a rough and demanding month. First will face Chelsea, but Manchester City and Real Madrid are also in their schedule for July. This initial match against the Europeans will help them to see how well they can play against this three big clubs.

Chelsea's probable lineup

The duel will take place this Saturday, June 16 at 9:00 PM CT. The most recent game they had was for the FA Cup title against Liverpool. The Reds took the trophy back home by winning in the penalty shootout by a 5-6 score.

Chelsea's probable lineup: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher; Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Club America's probeble lineup

As for Club America, they acquired a victory in the forwarded Week 3 match of the Apertura 2022 against Toluca. That could help them to gain some confidence against one of the teams of the Big Six.

Club America's probable lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Nestor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Jorge Sanchez; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Pedro Aquino; Jonathan Rodríguez, Federico Viñas and Diego Valdés.