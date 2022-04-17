Chelsea against Crystal Palace at Wembley for the 2021-22 FA CUP Semi-finals in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in for a Semi-finals game, play action for the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Wembley on April 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET). Another big favorite who hopes to reach the final. Here is all the related information about this FA CUP game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Chelsea are back in the FA Cup after losing the final in 2021 in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Leicester City. But Chelsea want to win the cup this time and the final could be more complicated than they think, now it's against Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are trying to win their first FA Cup or at least reach their third final since they lost twice in the tournament. The last time Crystal Palace played in an FA Cup final was in 2016.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, UK.

Live Stream: Star+

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Storylines

Chelsea won Middlesbrough 2-0 in the quarter-finals and before that game they had a slightly tough game against Luton Town but Chelsea won the game 2-3. In the main tournament, Premier League, Chelsea are fighting among the first four spots of the standings to play in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated from the big european tournament by Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace are in the 13th spot of the standings in the 2021-22 Premier League, but the team is closer to winning something big this season like the FA Cup. In 2016 they reached the final and lost against Manchester United 2-1. In the 2021-22 FA Cup quarter-finals, Crystal Palace won against Everton 4-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

This 2021-22 FA CUP semi-finals game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Predictions And Odds

Chelsea are big favorites to win this game with 1.57 odds that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win any trophy left after leaving the champions league. Crystal Palace are underdogs at 5.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this FA Cup game is: Chelsea 1.57 odds.

BetMGM Chelsea 1.57 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 Crystal Palace 5.75

* Odds via BetMGM