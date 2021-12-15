Chelsea and Everton will clash off on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea and Everton will meet at Stamford Bridge in London in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 27 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 8, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing 2-0 Chelsea win at the Stamford Bridge in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Everton: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Chelsea vs Everton: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Chelsea vs Everton: Storylines

Chelsea have been in decent form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, while drawing once and losing once (WLWDW). Meanwhile, Everton have been in disappointing form recently, as they have won only one game in the last five matches. In addition, they have managed four losses (LWLLL).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 36 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, the Toffees are placed 11 positions below them, in 14th place of the Premier League table with 18 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 27, 1915, when the game ended in a 2-0 Chelsea win in the 1915 FA Cup Semi-Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Everton in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 17 game between Chelsea and Everton, to be played on Thursday at the Stamford Bridge in London, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada. Other options for the US include UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Chelsea vs Everton: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Chelsea. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -470 odds to grab a win. The away side Everton have +270 odds to cause an upset in the mid-week round, while a tie would result in a +550 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -470 Tie +550 Everton +270

* Odds via FanDuel