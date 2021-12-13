Chelsea will face Everton for matchday 17 of the Premier League seeking to reach the top of the league table of positions to Manchester City. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this PL game in the US.

Chelsea will face Everton for matchday 17 of the Premier League. The local team will seek to get closer to Manchester City, the only leader that today has the first division, and from which it is only two points away. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch English League. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Chelsea seeks to climb to the top of the standings, a place now occupied by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The team whose main figure is the Belgian Lukaku is only two points away from the "citizens", so if on this matchday they win, and for their part, the Manchester team lose their game against Leeds, the West London will go to the front (always depending on what happens with Liverpool, who is 1 point below the leader).

For their part, Everton has been a rather irregular team throughout the tournament, although they could rather be said that there have been many more bad moments than good ones. Only 18 points have been obtained by "The Blues" in 16 games played. Aged from qualifying positions to international tournaments, Everton will have to be attentive to relegation positions, of which they are still far away (7 points from the last one that would be losing the category) but which still have to do sideways. A victory against the mighty Chelsea may serve as a mental boost to straighten out a season that started quite badly.

Chelsea vs Everton: Date

The match between Chelsea, which is in search of the leadership of the tournament, and Everton that has in mind to begin to improve in this season in which it started very badly; will take place on Thursday, December 16, at 2:45 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Everton: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:450 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Everton

The game between Chelsea and Everton for the 17th matchday of the Premier League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, NBCSN, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.