Chelsea and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this derby game.

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 11:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 13 soccer derby game of the English Premier League. If you are from the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 13 games so far; Manchester United have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and a great number of even 23 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 28, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Chelsea probable lineup

Ben Chilwell may be out for several months after rupturing his ACL in the win against Juventus, while N'Golo Kante also sustained a knee injury in the match. Kante's injury isn't as bad, but he'll be out with Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz is still a concern with a hamstring issue.

The absences of Chilwell and Kante should assist Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this week, and Tuchel has a hard decision to make over Chalobah as the seasoned Cesar Azpilicueta tries to return to the backline.

Former Red Devils striker, Romelu Lukaku has returned to the bench after recovering from an injury. However, he isn't expected to start, according to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, Timo Werner came on to score the fourth goal in his comeback.

Chelsea possible starting XI:

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Manchester United probable lineup

Raphael Varane is absent due to a thigh injury, although Victor Lindelof impressed against Villarreal and is set to start. Eric Bailly is a strong possibility to accompany him, while Phil Jones traveled to Spain despite being ineligible for the Champions League Group Stage. Michael Carrick, the caretaker manager, would consider playing three at the back against the leaders.

Luke Shaw, who might switch to a more central role, had a head injury at Vicarage Road and could not travel in midweek after being concussed in the Manchester derby. The England defender is undergoing testing ahead of his trip to west London. Pogba is still out due to an injury, and Greenwood has already missed two matches after testing positive for COVID-19.

Edinson Cavani is still recovering from a tendon injury that has kept him out of play. Both Bruno Fernandes and Rashford began on the bench against Villarreal, but with van de Beek and Martial out, both players will almost certainly return to the starting lineup. In addition, Jadon Sancho will attempt to keep his position on the right flank.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.