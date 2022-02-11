Chelsea and Palmeiras will meet on Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the Final of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Final in the US

Chelsea and Palmeiras will go against each other in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Final on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Club World Cup decisive soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), and if you are in Canada, you can also watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their first overall meeting. Premier League side Chelsea and Brazilian club Palmeiras have never clashed before neither at the FIFA Club World Cup nor at any Club Friendly fixtures.

The game will be played at 11:30 AM (ET), at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever to determine the 2021 Club World Cup winners.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the US, FuboTV (free trial) in Canada

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Storylines

Chelsea have had to beat Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia with a final result of 1-0 to get to this year's edition of the FIFA Club World Cup Final. Meanwhile, Brazilian Serie A team Palmeiras set up a meeting with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners after convincingly overcoming Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0.

The last time the Blues appeared in a Club World Cup Final was in 2012 when they suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Corinthians. Meanwhile, the White-Green defeated Juventus of Italy in 1951, earning the title of inaugural Club World Cup Champion. However, at the time the tournament was known as the Copa Rio, and thus, the records don't apply to the modern FIFA Club World Cup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Palmeiras in the U.S.

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Final game between Chelsea and Palmeiras, to be played on Saturday, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2. In addition, FuboTV (free trial) will also show the match live in Canada.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. Caliente see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -154 odds to become the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 champions. Palmeiras, meanwhile, have a whopping +450 odds to cause an upset and win the 2021 Club World Cup Final, while a tie would result in a +295 payout.

Caliente Chelsea -154 Tie +295 Palmeiras +450

* Odds by Caliente