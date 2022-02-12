Chelsea and Palmeiras will go head-to-head in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Final today, February 12, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Club World Cup decisive soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), and if you are in Canada, you can also watch it on fuboTV (free trial).
This will be their first overall meeting. Premier League side and current UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea and Brazilian club Palmeiras have never clashed before neither at the FIFA Club World Cup nor at any Club Friendly matches.
The Grand Final game will take place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever to determine the 2021 Club World Cup winner.
Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Time of the game
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT)
Canada: 8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
UK: 4:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Chelsea vs Palmeiras: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: TNT Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Band, BandSports, GUIGO
United States: fuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
Canada: fuboTV (free trial)
Mexico: TNT Sports
UK: Channel 4
France: L'Equipe Web
Portugal: Canal 11
Spain: Movistar+