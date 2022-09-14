Chelsea and RB Salzburg meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The hosts are one of the big favorites and it is highly likely that they will make it to the knockout stage. However, they will be looking for their first win in the tournament after losing in the opening round. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (Free trial).
Chelsea lost their first game against Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 in what was one of the biggest upsets during the first week of the Champions League. Their attacking game was stopped and they couldn't score the equalizer.
RB Salzburg are in the second spot of the Group E standings after drawing against Milan 1-1 at home. That game against the Italians was considered tough but the team knew how to play against them and score an early goal at the 28th minute.
Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and RB Salzburg play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Stamford Bridge in London.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 15
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 15
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN , Servus TV
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: Sky Sport 256, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport Variety
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety