Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Chelsea and RB Salzburg meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The hosts are one of the big favorites and it is highly likely that they will make it to the knockout stage. However, they will be looking for their first win in the tournament after losing in the opening round. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (Free trial).

Chelsea lost their first game against Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 in what was one of the biggest upsets during the first week of the Champions League. Their attacking game was stopped and they couldn't score the equalizer.

RB Salzburg are in the second spot of the Group E standings after drawing against Milan 1-1 at home. That game against the Italians was considered tough but the team knew how to play against them and score an early goal at the 28th minute.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and RB Salzburg play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 15

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 15

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN , Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 256, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety