Chelsea and Real Madrid will clash off today at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid travel to London to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, April 6, 2022, in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UCL Knockout phase derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on three occasions so far; Real Madrid have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 5, 2021, and it ended in a surprising 2-0 win for the Blues in the second leg of last season's Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online