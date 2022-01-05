Chelsea against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US and Canada below.

Chelsea and Tottenham meet in for a semifinals game in the 2021-22 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). Both teams will use their top squads to play a big game for a small prize. Here is all the related information about this EFL Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US and Canada.

Chelsea won in the EFL Cup quarterfinals against Brentford 2-0 at home but before that victory they went through a couple of difficult games in the Third and Fourth rounds of the tournament, those games ended in a draw for Chelsea and had to be defined by penalty shootouts.

Tottenham have not lost a game since November 25, 2021, they won multiple matchweeks in the Premier League and a game against West Ham 2-1 during the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) quarterfinals.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London, UK.

Live Stream: DAZN (Canada) 7-day Free Trial.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Storylines

Chelsea won against Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on the road with an own goal from Pontus Jansson in the 80th minute and a penalty kick by Jorginho in the 85th minute. That game was highly defensive despite Chelsea using big names from the first minute of the game. Prior to that victory in the quarterfinals, Chelsea won against Southampton 4-3 in penalty shootouts after ending a game tied 1-1.

Tottenham have a seven-game winning streak, with one from the EFL Cup against West Ham 2-1 at home. That victory was Tottenham's second in a row in the EFL Cup after winning 1-0 against Burnley in the fourth round. In the most recent victory at the Carabao Cup, the team scored the first goal of the game in the 29th minute by Steven Bergwijn, but West Ham tied the game three minutes later. The game was finished in the 34th minute by Lucas Moura with one goal.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Tottenham in the U.S. and Canada

This 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. If you're located in Canada this game will be broadcast by: DAZN.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions And Odds

Chelsea are favorites by -0.5 goal to cover and -102 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a powerful offense with an average of 2.14 goals per game but in the EFL Cup the team has not been as efficient as in the local league. Tottenham are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +304 moneyline. The draw is offered at +256 odds. The best pick for this EFL Cup game is: Chelsea -102.



FanDuel Chelsea -0.5 / -102 Draw / Totals +256 / 2.5 Tottenham +0.5 / +304

* Odds via FanDuel