Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Tijuana will meet at Akron Stadium (Zapopan) on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The Rojiblancos are not going through their best time. Failure to achieve the expected results led Marcelo Michel Leaño to step down as head coach. "After the unfortunate results of the team in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, we inform that the determination was made to conclude the process of Marcelo Michel Leaño as head coach of the first team", reported the club. In addition, they are positioned in 15th place in the standings with 14 points. In their last Liga MX match Chivas de Guadalajara were defeated by Monterrey 3-1.

On the flip side, Club Tijuana are in 15th place in the standings with 14 points, two points away from the qualification zone. In their last match, Xolos were defeated by America 3-1. "We didn't have a good game, we gave away both goals and ended up losing the game and a long unbeaten streak at home”, said Sebastian Mendez after the match. Also, about the game against The Rojiblancos, he assured: “We are going to play a very important match against Chivas”.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana: Date

Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Tijuana will face each other at Akron Stadium on Tuesday, April 19, on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The last time they played between each other was on Matchday 14 on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. At that opportunity, they tied 0-0.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana

The game to be played between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Tijuana on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).