Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM clash at AKRON Stadium on Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM will meet at AKRON Stadium (Zapopan) on Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This game will take place on Saturday, April 23. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (Free-Trial).

With two games left to play, El Rojiblanco are in 8th place in the standings with 20 points. To qualify directly to the quarterfinals, Chivas Guadalajara need to win its two remaining matches (against Pumas and Necaxa) and hope that its rivals do not do so a difficult but possible task. Furthermore, in its last Liga Mx game, the hosts beat Club Tijuana 2-1.

On the other hand, Pumas need to beat Chivas Guadalajara to secure a place in the playoffs. The team led by Michael Cheika is in eleventh place in the standings with 19 points and in their last match were defeated by Atletico San Luis 2-0. In addition, Los Universitarios will play the Concacaf Champions League final against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, April 27.

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM: Match information

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: AKRON Stadium, Zapopan

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free-Trial)

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM face each other 59 times. El Rojiblanco won 15 matches, Los Universitarios 11, and they tied 33 times. The last time they played against each other was on Sunday, September 12, 2021, on Matchday 8. In that opportunity, they drew 0-0.

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be played between Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM at AKRON Stadium will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC.

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Chivas Guadalajara. According to BetMGM, El Rojiblanco have odds of 1.98, while Pumas UNAM have 3.70. The draw would finish in a 3.30 payout.

