Chivas Guadalajara will play against Leon for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and Peacock.

The locals did not have a good start in this Apertura 2022. In the 3 games they have played so far, they have tied 2 and lost another, with which they only obtained 2 points out of 9 possible, which leaves them among the last positions. Without a doubt they need a victory and Chivas will go for it in this Matchday.

Leon's start has been somewhat better, although not enough to be among the first 4 places (which grant a place directly in the quarterfinals) with 5 points out of 9 possible. However, they are very close to the leaders and that is why in this Matchday they will be looking to reach the top of the standings.

Chivas vs Leon: Date

This game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Chivas and Leon will be played at the Omnilife Stadium this Wednesday, July 20 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Leon

This Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX between Chivas and Leon can be seen in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.

