Chivas take on Mazatlan at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas and Mazatlan meet in a Matchweek 7 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The home team has yet to win a game in the new season but their record is good. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chivas are lucky to draw games, so far five draws and one loss in six weeks of the 2022 Apertura Tournament. The most recent game for them was a draw against Pachuca 0-0 at home, the third draw at home this season.

Puebla have not won their first game of the new season, only losses and draws, including a recent game on the road against Tijuana that ended in a 0-2 loss and was the end of a three-week 'ties streak'.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Date

Chivas and Mazatlan play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Friday, August 5 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. Both teams have no wins, but the home team is having a good time and has a good defense.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Chivas and Mazatlan at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán on Friday, August 5, will be broadcast in the US by VIX+