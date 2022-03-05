Chivas play Santos Laguna for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Santos Laguna in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON on March 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is relieved after a good result. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Chivas finally broke their losing streak of three consecutive weeks, in matchweek 8 they drew against Atletico de San Luis 2-2 on the road. It was a tough game but Chivas' offensive attack was enough to tie the game.

Santos Laguna added another good result to their streak with a recent victory against Pumas UNAM 3-2 at home. Now Santos Laguna's streak is two wins and one draw, good results after four weeks losing everything.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Chivas are making a big effort to get out of their negative record of three losses, two wins and two draws. The most recent game was a draw against Atletico de San Luis on the road, but it was not an easy game for Chivas as they allowed the first goal of the game in the 21th minute and then the team’s defense made another mistake that let Atletico de San Luis to score the second goal of the game in the 43th minute. The two goals to tie the game were scored by Fernando Beltran (48th minute) and Jesus Angulo (69th minute) of Chivas.

Santos Laguna were lethal against Pumas UNAM at home with a 3-2 victory, but before that victory they had won against Cruz Azul on the road 2-1. So far Santos Laguna have a negative record with four losses, two wins and two draws, but the team is on the right track winning multiple games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the U.S.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are underdogs at home with 2.25 odds that will pay $225 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they draw a recent game but the visitors are on a winning streak. Santos Laguna are underdogs at 3.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Chivas 2.25.

BetMGM Chivas 2.25 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Santos Laguna 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM.