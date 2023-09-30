Clermont and PSG meet in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand. The visitors want to build another winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Clermont vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]
Clermont are sunk in the last spot of the Ligue 1 standings at the 18th spot with a record of 0-1-5, they lost two recent games against Nantes 0-1 and against Le Havre 1-2.
PSG are not in the first spot of the standings, but they are comfortable in the third spot with a winning record of 3-2-1. So far the only defeat for them in the current season was against Nice 3-2.
Clermont vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Clermont and PSG play for the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 30 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM October 1
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM October 1
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 PM
Japan: 1:00 AM October 1
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM October 1
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM October 1
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM October 1
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM October 1
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM
Clermont vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2
Canada: strong>Fubo Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Greece: Novasports Extra 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Family
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT