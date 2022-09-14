The Mexican Super Clasico is finally here when Club America clashes with Chivas in Matchday 15 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The greatest rivalry in Mexico is ready for another chapter. Club America will face off with Chivas in the most anticipated game from Matchday 15 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the match is fuboTV (Free Trial).

Right now, America is the favorite to win it all in Liga MX Apertura 2022. After a bad start in the season, Fernando Ortiz’s team turned around everything with an impressive club record of nine consecutive wins. Now, more than three points are on the line against the archrival. El Clasico is always a must win scenario for las Aguilas and the pressure will be at its highest point considering Chivas is the underdog.

On the other side, nobody knows which is the real version of Chivas. The first eight games passed without a win, then came a great stretch of five victories in six matches, but, last Tuesday against Tigres, they suffered a huge 4-1 loss at home. El Clasico is the most important game for millions of fans from El Rebaño and, considering Club America’s fantastic moment, Chivas will face an uphill battle as the visitor team. Still, 22 points and the 7th place in the table seem to be enough margin to be safe towards a berth in the finals.

Club America vs Chivas: Date

Club America will host Chivas in the Mexican Super Clasico as part of Matchday 15 in Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Saturday, September 17 at 9 PM (ET). The game will be played at Azteca Stadium, home of the famous Aguilas in Mexico City.

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the US

Club America against Chivas in the best game of Matchday 15 in Liga MX Apertura 2022 will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.