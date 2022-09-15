Club America will host Chivas at the Azteca Stadium for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Find out here the probable lineups for this Super Clasico derby.

Club America and Chivas will meet for first time before the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura regular season ends. In fact, this Super Clasico derby will be held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City for a Matchday 15 game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream this game.

Last matchday was tough for Club America. In fact, Las Aguilas tied the game with a Federico Viñas' last-minute equalize for a 3-3 draw against Santos Laguna. And, Club America's coach Fernando Ortiz said this was a wake-up call to stop thinking they are invincibles, after the game.

Whereas Chivas lost their unbeaten streak at home to Tigres UANL. However, both coah Ricardo Cadena and defender Cristian Calderon said they were confident to pick up a win in the Super Clasico derby. However, in a Super Clasico game played in the regular season, Chivas haven't won in awhile at the Azteca Stadium.

Club America Probable Lineup

As both teams had a mid-week game, they are probably are going to play their best lineup for the second half. However, Las Aguilas' coach Fernado Ortiz is confident to start a lineup same as the last game at the Azteca Stadium.

Club America probable starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodríguez, and Henry Martin.

Chivas Probable Lineup

Chivas' head coach Ricardo Cadena probably will have to think twice to build up his lineup for the Super Clasico matchup. Not only because they seek a win, but they need a booster for the remaining of the regular season to clinch a spot at the Liga MX Playoffs.

Chivas probable starting XI: Miguel Jimenez; Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Luis Olivas, Jesus Orozco; Isaac Brizuela, Sergio Flores, Fernando Gonzalez, Cristian Calderon; Angel Zaldivar, and Alexis Vega.