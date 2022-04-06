Club America and Juarez are ready to clash for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Club America and Juarez will face each other for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX regular season. Both teams are in need of points to climb positions in the standings, after a very poor start. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial).

The home side struggled at the beginning of the season but with new coach Fernando Ortiz, who took charge on Matchday 9, the team have recovered some ground and they are currently in the 14th place of the standings, just two points away from playoffs places.

On the other hand, Juarez are in the bottom of the table with eight points and haven’t won a game in the league since Matchday 3, when they beat San Luis. Since then, the team registered two draws and they have lost five consecutive matches. They want to break the negative run.

Club America vs Juarez: Date

Club America will host Juarez for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The last time they faced each other was for the 2021 Apertura tournament. America won the match 3-1 as visitors.

Club America vs Juarez: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Club America vs Juarez

The match between Club America and Juarez for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, April 9, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA.