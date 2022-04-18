Club America will clash Leon for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Club America vs Leon: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Leon will visit the Estadio Azteca one more time to face-off Club America for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. You will have all the information about the match including when, where and how to watch this Liga MX game. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The team coached by Fernando Ortiz has not lost a match since round 11. Club America have conceded 2 goals and have scored 10 goals in their last 6 matches. Alongside Diego Valdez, Federico Viñas and Alvaro Fidalgo, Las Aguilas will try to secure their 5th consecutive win.

Despite Leon lost their last away game against Atletico San Luis, the team managed by Ariel Holan ranks 9th, just one place under Club America. In their last face-off at Estadio Azteca, a last-minute goal gave Las Aguilas a 2-1 win.

Club America vs Leon: Date

Club America will play against Leon for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Leon: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Leon: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Club America and Leon will be one of the best to watch on Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX at 10:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.