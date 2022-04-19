Club America will play against Leon for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Las Aguilas and Panzas Verdes need a win to stay among the Reclassification spots. Here you will know all about how to watch the game in the US, information, prediction and odds.

Club America and Leon will clash for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This game is one of the last 3 both teams will have to clinch a Reclassification Zone spot. Here you will know all about how to watch the game in the US, information, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Las Aguilas have won their last 3 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX games. The team managed by Fernando Ortiz has scored 7 goals in those past matches and has conceded 1 goal. At Estadio Azteca they have conceded only 3 goals in the past 4 games.

On the other hand, Leon have been struggling to keep a momentum going in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The team managed by Ignacio Ambriz has only one win out of the last 5 games. Although America and Leon have both 19 points, America are one place above Leon in the standings due to the goal difference rule.

Club America vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Club America vs Leon: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Leon: Storylines

Club America and Leon will meet once again at Estadio Azteca. This game for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX is key for both teams to clinch Reclassification zone spots. The last Liga MX game between the Las Aguilas and Panzas Verdes at Estadio Leon ended in a 1-1 draw. América's goal was scored by Emanuel Aguilera. Víctor Dávila scored León’s equalizer.

Club America vs Leon: How to watch or stream live in the US

The clash between Club America and Leon at Estadio Azteca will be available to watch in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.

Club America vs Leon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Club America are the favorite with -154 odds, Leon have +425. A draw would make a +270 payout.

