Where to watch Club America vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America will square off with Atlas in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 17 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Atlas in the USA on Fubo]

Postseason hopes hang in the balance as Atlas and Club America meet in a decisive Matchday 17 clash with no margin for error. Atlas, right now, are sitting in a qualifying spot but need a win to secure it.

On the other hand, Club America, coming off a 3-2 victory over Leon, must earn at least a draw to stay alive. With everything on the line for both sides, expect a tense, high-stakes battle—don’t miss it.

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When will the Club America vs Atlas match be played?

Club America play against Atlas in the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM (ET).

Aldo Rocha of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Club America vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atlas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Atlas will be available for viewers in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Universo and FOX Deportes.