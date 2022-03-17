Club America and Toluca clash on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican league game in the US.

Club America vs Toluca: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Matchday 11 of Liga MX 2022 Clausura

Club America welcome Toluca to Estadio Azteca on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch this Liga MX game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This is a must-win for the Aguilas. America have left a lot to be desired this campaign, as they stand 17th with just seven points. Santiago Solari was fired but interim coach Fernando Ortiz couldn't improve things so far. Will he get his first win this time?

On the other hand, Toluca have struggled to find consistency this year. Ignacio Ambriz's men come from a painful 3-0 defeat to Pachuca that left them eighth in the table.

Club America vs Toluca: Date

Club America and Toluca will face each other on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Estadio Azteca. Last time they met last year, Toluca claimed a 3-1 home victory on Matchday 9 of the 2021 Apertura.

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs Toluca

The game between Club America and Toluca on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.