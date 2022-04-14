Club Tijuana will play against Club America for the Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here, you will get all the details about how to watch the game, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club Tijuana need a victory to clinch Reclassification spot zone of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. They will face-off Club America at Estadio Caliente, at April 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Here is where you will find out all about this Matchday 14 Liga MX game including prediction, storylines, odds and how to watch it. If you are in the United States, watch this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Xolos haven't been able to win a game since Matchday 11, however the team managed by Sebastian Mendez still rank 12th, in the Reclassification zone. On the other hand, Las Aguilas have won their las 3 consecutive games of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX.

Players like Diego Valdez and Federico Viñas of Club America have leveled up their game to keep their winning streak. These two players have scored in their last games. On the other hand, Club Tijuana haven't lost in their last 5 games as hosts in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. They have a record of 3 wins and 2 draws.

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Storylines

For the clash between Club Tijuana and Club America for Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX is essential to know that Xolos have won one time against Las Aguilas in their last 5 matches. Club America have won their last 3 consecutive games of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Throughtout those matches the team managed by Fernando Ortiz hasn't conceded a goal and scored 7 times.

Club Tijuana vs Club America: How to watch or stream live in the US

Club Tijuana vs Club America at Estadio Caliente for Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcasted in the US on FuboTV. Other options are: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Prediction and Odds

These lasts Liga MX games can be very tricky and everything can happen. With that in mind oddsmakers have already made their predictions for this crucial clash. BetMGM see Club America as favorites to win this game with +135 odds, while Club Tijuana have +210 odds to beat, the same as the draw with a +210 payout.

