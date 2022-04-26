The two leaders of Group F face each other in what promises to be one of the most interesting games of this Conmebol Libertadores Matchday. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

In what will be one of the most interesting duels of this Copa Libertadores Matchday, the leaders of Group F, River and Colo Colo will face each other.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games that this Matchday of the Libertadores will have. River Plate are the main candidate to win Group F, and in the first two games they confirmed that candidacy: victory 1-0 against Alianza Lima and 2-0 against Fortaleza. They now have the chance to almost secure their place in the round of 16, but to do so they must beat the tough Colo Colo.

The local team, meanwhile, had a great start with a perfect score, winning their first two away games against Fortaleza 2-1 and at home against Alianza Lima 1-0. The Chileans aspire to be one of the two that advanced to the round of 16, and to do so getting points against the strong team in the area is essential, especially playing at home.

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago Chile

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are 4 matches between these two teams, and both of them from a long time ago. The first two are from 1967, while the most recent two are from 2007. In them, River have prevailed as dominators, winning twice, while Colo Colo only did so once, the remaining game being tied.

That last precedent was in the 2007 Copa Libertadores, curiously also in Group F. Both games won River Plate 2-1 in Chile and the last match between the two, on Thursday, April 26, 2007 in Argentina, victory of the "Millonarios" 1-0.

How to watch or live stream Colo Colo vs River Plate in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 27 at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Colo Colo and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Colo Colo vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with +125 odds, while Colo Colo have +235. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caliente Colo Colo +235 Tie +225 River Plate +125

*Odds via Caliente