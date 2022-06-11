The U20 teams of Colombia and Mexico will face each other for the third place match of the Toulon Tournament. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 Toulon Tournament in the US

Colombia U19 and Mexico U20 will try to win the third place of the 2022 Toulon Tournament, also known as Maurice Revello. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as preview, predictions and odds. If your'e located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV.

Los Cafeteros lost to Venezuela in penalties (5-4), after drawing 0-0 in the semi-finals. Colombia have been one of the best teams of the tournament, defeating Japan and Algeria in the group stage.

On the other hand, Mexico couldn’t get the win against France, who defeated them 4-1 in the semifinals. El Tri was second of Group B, after defeating Ghana and Indonesia, and lost to Venezuela.

Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Location: Stade Marcel Roustan

Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20: Storylines

The U20 national teams of Colombia and Mexico have faced each other on seven occasions before, with Colombia winning four times, El Tri winning two matches and one game ending on a draw.

How to watch Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20 in the US

The match between the U20 national teams of Colombia and Mexico to be played on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Stade Marcel Roustan will be broadcasted by fuboTV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA

How to watch Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20 from anywhere

If you want to live stream the match between Colombia and Mexico for the 2022 Toulon Tournament and there’s no option available in your country, you can do so using ATLAS VPN to enjoy it wherever you are.

Colombia U19 vs Mexico U20: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this match. However, Caliente did and Mexico are the favorites to win the game with odds of -106, while Colombia have odds +265. Meanwhile, a draw would end in a +220 payout.

Caliente Colombia U19 +265 Tie +220 Mexico U20 -106

*Odds by Caliente