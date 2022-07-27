Colombia and Brazil will clash at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in the Final of the 2022 Women’s Copa America. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Colombia vs Brazil: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Women’s Copa America Final

Colombia will face Brazil at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga in the 2022 Women’s Copa America Final. Here you will find when and how to watch or live stream free this decisive women’s soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the Brazil women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Colombia have not grabbed a win to this day, and one match have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on April 23, 2018, when the Brazilian ladies won against Colombia with a final result of 3-0 in the Copa America Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Women’s Copa America winners.

Colombia vs Brazil: Date

The 2022 Women’s Copa America Final game between Colombia and Brazil will be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga.

Colombia vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Colombia vs Brazil for Women’s Copa America Final 2022

The game to be played between Colombia and Brazil will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX.