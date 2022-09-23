Colombia will play against Guatemala on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena Stadium in New Jersey for an international friendly matchup. Check out everything there is to know about this game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game live on FITE.
After failing to achieve its goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Colombian national team coached by Nestor Lorenzo will try to start this new process with a victory. With James Rodriguez as a member of the squad, Colombia will also face Mexico on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Guatemala are coming off a 3-game unbeaten streak. They managed to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-0 in their last game for the Concacaf Nations League, in June.
Colombia vs Guatemala: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
Guatemala: 5:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
US: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Venezuela: 7:30 PM
Colombia vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV, Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App
Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala
International: Bet365, YouTube
Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru
US: FITE PPV
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela