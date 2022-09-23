Colombia and Guatemala will face each other on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena Stadium in an international friendly game. Here you will find how and where to watch or live stream this game in your country.

Colombia vs Guatemala: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Colombia will play against Guatemala on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena Stadium in New Jersey for an international friendly matchup. Check out everything there is to know about this game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game live on FITE.

After failing to achieve its goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Colombian national team coached by Nestor Lorenzo will try to start this new process with a victory. With James Rodriguez as a member of the squad, Colombia will also face Mexico on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Guatemala are coming off a 3-game unbeaten streak. They managed to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-0 in their last game for the Concacaf Nations League, in June.

Colombia vs Guatemala: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Chile: 8:30 PM

Colombia: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

Guatemala: 5:30 PM

Peru: 6:30 PM

US: 7:30 PM

Uruguay: 8:30 PM

Venezuela: 7:30 PM

Colombia vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala

International: Bet365, YouTube

Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Peru

US: FITE PPV

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela